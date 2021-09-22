MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a new date for a supposed U.S. Supreme Court case about the 2020 election, which he claims will lead to Donald Trump being reinstated as president.

“You heard it here first because our case is ready,” he said on a podcast run by Trump pardon recipient and former White House aide Steve Bannon.

Ready, but apparently not too ready: He said it’s still about two months off and will go directly to the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving.

He claimed his evidence is so overwhelming that the court will rule unanimously to hear it.

Lindell previously predicted a date in August, and when that didn’t pan out he offered up September.

Now, he’s got a turkey of a target.

“We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving,” he declared. “That’s my promise to the people of this country.”

Lindell has made multiple failed predictions for when his case would go to the court and when Trump would return to the White House. He’s also claimed to have evidence of election hacking, but a member of the cyber team he hired dismissed it as “a turd.”

At least two elections security experts have tried to claim the $5 million bounty Lindell has offered for anyone who can disprove his conspiracy theories.

He’s been ducking both of them.

Lindell was once best known for appearing in his own ads for his pillows, but he became a right-wing media sensation due to his close ties to Trump, who has often repeated some of his disproved claims of election fraud.

Those same claims have landed Lindell in legal hot water: He’s being sued for libel by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion.

Twitter users carved up Lindell’s latest claim:

Breaking: Mike Lindell and fans still don’t understand civil procedure, appellate courts, or … well, maybe it would be faster to list the things they do understand. https://t.co/CTEE8QDtpq — OwMyPopehat (@Popehat) September 22, 2021

Hahahahaha

Day after Thanksgiving Lindell will still be the Turkey 🤣 https://t.co/AJch4BiTOf — Mark my words Trumps going to Prison! (@donliedusadied) September 21, 2021

Again, anyone else who wasn’t wealthy and was this conspicuously and dangerously mentally ill would have been involuntarily committed long ago. https://t.co/BYPrmcV4ur — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 21, 2021

It should go without saying. But there is no “taking this to the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving”. That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/ZvvRRbvyRJ — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) September 21, 2021

I'm sorry, the US Supreme Court doesn't have jurisdiction over Dumbassistan. https://t.co/oCATTU7jTG — J.C. Bradbury (@jc_bradbury) September 22, 2021

If you're an actual human adult, and you still believe a shred of what this idiot says, do you also still believe in Santa Claus? Or do you just get scammed every damn day by robocallers? I really need to know how gullible you are! https://t.co/EwOiuV3Q5g — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 22, 2021

I have a new prediction Mike Lindell will be bankrupt by Christmas 2021. https://t.co/CdoShPoNEJ — John #USMC #SemperFidelis #Vaccinated (@JohnVetsResist1) September 21, 2021

A man yelling and speaking enthusiastically has no correlation to the credibility of the words being spoken. https://t.co/WQcyICigr0 — Representative Pat Garofalo (@PatGarofalo) September 21, 2021

Breaking News..



Mike Lindell IS the Thanksgiving Turkey! https://t.co/PyCEa6JUAe — Snarkee Ginger's Bad Attitude (@SnarkeeGinger66) September 21, 2021

He's like one of those doomsday/rapture predictors from the 80s.

He'll just keep moving the date, saying he misread the tea leaves until people begin ignoring him bc they see him for the kook he is.

We're 60+ bogus lawsuits gone by & I've lost track of how many missed dates. https://t.co/P81y4JZ095 — Ben Anderson (@BenAnderson58) September 21, 2021

Mike "MyPillow" Lindell now says Trump will be "reinstated" on his White House Throne by Thanksgiving.



This must be especially annoying to people who have already ordered the turkey. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) September 21, 2021

