MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell reportedly wants to launch his own social-media platform.
The Minnesota-based businessman told Charlie Kirk's podcast last week that he wanted the website to be up-and running within the next couple of weeks, and that it would eventually be bigger than Twitter, Mediaite first reported.
Mr Lindell, a vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump, was barred from Twitter following multiple claims of election fraud — that came without evidence — in January.
"Every single influencer person on the planet can come there,” the CEO said of the proposals. “You're going to have a platform to speak out”.
The CEO went on to complain that Twitter and Google, among others, had removed him from their platforms following the Capitol riot on 6 January.
As many as five people died in the riot, which led to an exodus of tens of thousands of accounts from mainstream social media sites, as Twitter and others et about managing false allegations of election fraud spread on their sites.
Read more:MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies
Mr Lindell said he had been working on his own website for four years, and that “it's not just like a little Twitter platform”, but an alternative to all existing social media websites.
"We're launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again," he said.
"You will not need YouTube. You won't need these places," the CEO added. "So it will be where everything can be told, because we've got to get our voices back.
"People will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells," Mr Lindell said.
The update from the MyPillow CEO came amid a discussion about so-called “cancel culture” during the Charlie Kirk Podcast. The subject has been dominating conservative channels since the publishers of Dr Seuss pulled six titles for “outdated” portrayal of minorities last Monday.