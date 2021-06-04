MyPillow's Mike Lindell filed another lawsuit against voting machine companies that includes quotes from '1984,' Shakespeare, and 'Fahrenheit 451'

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, speaks during a campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Target Center on October 10, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Lindell filed another lawsuit against voting machine companies involved in the 2020 election.

Dominion sued Lindell in February for $1.3 billion over his election-fraud claims.

The latest lawsuit features references to dystopian novels and William Shakespeare.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

"MyPillow guy" Mike Lindell filed another federal lawsuit Thursday against voting machine companies involved in the 2020 presidential election, Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

MyPillow had already filed a lawsuit in April against Dominion for $1.6 billion, claiming the company was trying to stifle free speech. Dominion sued Lindell in February for $1.3 billion over claims he was making about election fraud involving their machines.

In the latest lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minnesota, Lindell accuses the companies of "weaponizing the litigation process to silence political dissent and suppress evidence showing voting machines were manipulated to affect outcomes in the November 2020 general election."

Read more: Check out the 17-foot mural of fan mail Marjorie Taylor Greene created on Capitol Hill that's annoying Democrats - before House rules might force her to remove it

Lindell, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly spread false or unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of the election. For example, he perpetuated the since-debunked conspiracy theory that Dominion voting machines switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

The recent lawsuit repeats many of the claims from the first lawsuit MyPillow filed in April and accuses Dominion and Smartmatic of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy to use the court system to silence claims about them.

Sections of the 82-page lawsuit include titles such as "The Rise of the Machines," "Gaslighting: The REAL Big Lie," and "Shut Up Or Else."

The lawsuit also features quotes from famous dystopian novels and English playwright William Shakespeare.

Story continues

One of the included quotes is attributed to Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451": "But you can't make people listen. They have to come round in their own time, wondering what happened and why the world blew up around them. It can't last."

Another quote included is from George Orwell's "1984": "And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed-if all records told the same tale-then the lie passed into history and became truth."

Dominion and Smartmatic did not respond to Insider's request for comment. A Dominion spokesperson previously told Insider the initial lawsuit brought by MyPillow was a "meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion."

Read the original article on Business Insider