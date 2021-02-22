MyPillow's Mike Lindell hit with $1.3 billion lawsuit over election fraud claims

Brendan Morrow
The "MyPillow guy" has been hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his false election claims.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his company, citing his false claims that Dominion's voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The lawsuit, which seeks $1.3 billion in damages, alleges Lindell "knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims" and is "well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," but he "sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows." Lindell earlier this month pushed his false election fraud claims in a documentary that aired on One America News Network following a lengthy disclaimer. He has been permanently banned from Twitter over the false claims.

Dominion previously filed similar lawsuits against attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over their election conspiracy theories, and Lindell had welcomed the company to sue him as well.

"I want them to sue me," Lindell told CBS in January. "Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100 percent."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dominion attorney Megan Meier said that "even as some of his allies have started to quiet down a bit, Mr. Lindell has doubled down and tripled down." Meanwhile, Lindell told the Journal he was "very, very happy" that learn that Dominion sued him.

