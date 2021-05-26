MyPillow's Mike Lindell reportedly thrown out of GOP governors event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Lindell
Mike Lindell Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly shown the door at a GOP event where he planned to confront two governors with his false election claims.

The Republican Governors Association "threw out" Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, on Tuesday when he came to its spring conference in Tennessee, Politico reported. The MyPillow boss told the outlet he flew in to Nashville to attend the conference, only for an event coordinator to tell him he wasn't allowed into any official RGA events almost immediately after he showed up to collect his credentials. He now plans to leave Nashville early on his private plane, he said.

An official from Republican Governors Association told Politico that Lindell was trying to join transportation for members to go to a dinner, even though "these events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member."

Lindell has been continuing to push false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and Politico notes he recently promised during an interview on Steve Bannon's radio show that he would confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) about supposed election fraud at the conference. Lindell, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, is currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems over his claims.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell turned away from Republican governors convention

    Trump ally barred entry to dinner in NashvilleLindell faces defamation suit over baseless election claims Mike Lindell at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida in February. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and loyal Donald Trump ally, has said he was turned away from a convention of Republican governors in Nashville, Tennessee, this week. Lindell, who has been sued for defamation over his baseless claims that a company’s voting machines stole the election from Trump for Joe Biden, was turned away as he attempted to go to a dinner at the Tennessee governor’s mansion. A spokesperson for the Republican Governor’s Association told Politico that the event was for members of the association “and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member”. On Tuesday, according to Politico, Lindell said he had been invited to the conference and shared a screenshot headlined “RGA – Nashville Meeting”. Lindell’s attempt to attend the dinner comes amid Republican confusion over the future of the party and the role Trump, and his ardent supporters, may play in its makeup. Lindell previously attended meetings of the group, including one last year in which he was floated as a candidate for the Minnesota governorship. That plan, supported by Trump, has not advanced. Lindell, a familiar face on Fox News, found political fame after being invited by Trump to speak at a White House press conference. Lindell later promoted Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election and mass voter fraud, including being photographed with a document mentioning “martial law” after the 6 January attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters intent on denying the election results. The following month, Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.3bn defamation suit that accuses him of repeatedly and falsely saying that the company’s voting machines had been involved in foul play. As recently as last month, Lindell told Steve Bannon, a former White House strategist, that Fox News was mounting a conspiracy against him over his election fraud claims. “You know, I’m gonna have those answers soon because I’ve hired private investigators and I’ve spent a lot of money on them to investigate everything,” Lindell said.

  • MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is turned away from Republican governors event

    The CEO, a top Trump ally, has been sued for defamation over his false assertion that a company’s voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • House GOP falsely blames Biden for gas prices

    Heading into the Memorial Day travel weekend, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of his party are falsely blaming&nbsp;President Biden&nbsp;for higher gasoline and lumber costs.

  • Justices signal they could limit Indian Country ruling

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Oklahoma's request to retain custody of a man who has been on death row for killing three Native Americans, a sign the court may be willing to limit the fallout from last year's ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains a tribal reservation. The action came in the case of Shaun Bosse, whose conviction and death sentence for the murders of Katrina Griffin and her two young children were overturned by a state appeals court. The order makes it likely that the high court will weigh in soon on the extent of its 5-4 ruling last year in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

  • Taliban warns nearby nations against hosting U.S. military after withdrawal

    The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday warned nearby nations against allowing the United States to use their territory for operations in the country after they withdraw from Afghanistan. As foreign forces withdraw troops by President Joe Biden's announced deadline of Sept. 11, experts and diplomats have speculated that Washington's future role in the region could include bases in nearby countries, especially Pakistan. U.S. officials have privately said that they are exploring potential basing options in countries near Afghanistan, like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but have so far not come to an agreement with any of them.

  • Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone who pushed election falsehoods

    Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people who pushed election conspiracy theories, and the company has said it's planning more lawsuits.

  • Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever

    President Trump frequently and loudly disagreed with scientists. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FileLast year one of my students in a history of science class commented that “no one knows which doctors to trust because they are politicizing the pandemic, just like politicians are.” The interactions between science and politics are now so complex, so numerous and often so opaque that, as my student noted, it’s not clear anymore whom to trust. People often assume that the objectivity of science requires it to be isolated from governmental politics. However, scientists have always gotten involved in politics as advisers and through shaping public opinion. And science itself – how scientists are funded and how they choose their research priorities – is a political affair. The coronavirus pandemic showed both the benefits and risks of this relationship – from the controversies surrounding hydroxychloroquine to the efforts of Operation Warp Speed allowing researchers to develop vaccines in less than a year. In this context, it is understandable that many people began to doubt whether they should trust science at all. As a historian of science, I know that the question is not whether science and politics ought to be involved – they are already. Rather, it is important for people to understand how this relationship can produce either good or bad outcomes for scientific progress and society. The historical relationship of science and politics Sputnik, the first human-made object in space and a model of which is seen here, was launched by the Soviet Union and marked the beginning of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. NSSDC/NASA/WikimediaCommons Historically, political needs have acted as key scientific accelerators but have also at times stifled scientific progress. Geopolitical objectives drive a large part of scientific research. For example, the Apollo space program from 1961 to 1972 was driven more by the competition between superpowers in the Cold War than by science. In this case, government’s funding contributed to scientific progress. In contrast, in the early days of the Soviet Union, the government’s involvement in biology had a stifling effect on science. Trofim Lysenko was a biologist under Stalin who denounced modern genetics. As he became head of top scientific institutions, his opponents were arrested or executed. Lysenkoism – despite being dead wrong – became the accepted orthodoxy in the academies and universities of communist Europe until the mid-1960s. As the Lysenko story demonstrates, when political powers decide the questions that scientists should work on – and, more importantly, what kind of answers science should find – it can harm both scientific progress and society. Two political parties, two scientific realities The relationship between science and politics has always been dynamic, but the rise of social media has changed it in an important way. Because it’s more difficult to discern between true and false content online, it’s now easier than ever before to spread politically motivated fake news. In the U.S., social media has massively accelerated a long–growing political divide in scientific trust. Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republican leaders have turned science into a partisan field. The ideology of limited government is one of the main reasons for this attitude. Republican lawmakers often ignore environmental issues despite scientific consensus on the causes and dangerous effects these issues lead to. President Trump brought the suspicion of science to another level by treating science as essentially just another political opinion. He argued that scientists and institutions who contradicted his views were motivated by their political agendas – and, by extension, that the science itself was false. By contrast, President Biden has put science at the top of his priorities. The pandemic highlighted just how differently Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. view science. OsakaWayne Studios/Moment via Getty Images As a result, the divide between scientific and anti-scientific positions – at least in the U.S. – is now often partisan. People of different political views, even when they are educated, are sometimes not able to agree on facts. For instance, among U.S. citizens with a high level of scientific knowledge, 89% of Democrats say that human activity contributes a great deal to climate change, as compared with only 17% of Republicans. Democrats are not immune to this either, as seen by the strong Democratic support for labeling genetically modified foods. This is despite scientific consensus on the safety of these foods. But overall, Republicans tend to be much more anti-science than Democrats. The pandemic has shown the risks of this political divide. People who identify as Republican are much more likely to be resistant to mask-wearing and vaccination. Disagreements in science are necessary for scientific progress. But if each party has its own definition of science, scientific truths become a matter of opinion rather than objective facts of how the world works. Where is the relationship going? Because trust in science was so degraded during Trump’s presidency, several leading peer-reviewed journals endorsed Biden as a presidential candidate. This was perhaps the first time in history that such a large number of scientific journals and magazines took clear stances for a U.S. presidential election. The fact that the acceptance or rejection of science is increasingly determined by political affiliations threatens the autonomy of scientists. Once a theory is labeled “conservative” or “liberal” it becomes difficult for scientists to challenge it. Thus, some scientists are less prone to question hypotheses for fear of political and social pressures. In my opinion, science cannot thrive under an administration that ignores scientific expertise as a whole; but neither can it thrive if scientists are told which political and moral values they must embrace. This could slow down or even prevent the emergence of new scientific hypotheses. Indeed, when scientists align themselves with or against political power, science can easily lose its most important asset: the ability to encourage disagreement and to raise new hypotheses that may go against common sense. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Liv Grjebine, Harvard University. Read more:Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn’t over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countriesDr. Droegemeier goes to Washington? What could happen when a respected scientist joins Trump’s White House For her postdoctoral research at Harvard, Liv Grjebine received an Arthur Sachs Fellowship.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • A tech company hired to run the hand recount of 2 million ballots in Arizona backed out: 'They didn't want to come back'

    Arizona's GOP-led Senate commissioned an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County amid claims of stolen votes. It has been heavily ridiculed.

  • Arizona Senate president says the messy Maricopa County ballot recount is transparent because it's being broadcast on One America News

    "Are you saying that OAN is not a credible news source?" Karen Fann, the Senate leader, asked CNN's Kyung Lah when pressed on the recounting exercise.

  • Arizona secretary of state: Election audit is ‘primed for cooking the books’

    Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs responds to the GOP-led audit being conducted in Maricopa County and says it could undermine faith in the state’s election results.

  • Teachers Say Math Learning Loss Might Take Years to Overcome

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Christopher Ochoa of McAllen, Texas, has loved mathematics since he was a young child, his interest fueled by summer-time math camps and trips to Space Center Houston. The high school senior’s strong work ethic helped him […]

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Former pilot claims navy crewmates stayed silent on UFO sightings so they didn’t look kooky

    Pentagon verification of video lifted stigma associated with sightings

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Kyrin Carter: Body found in search for 12-year-old boy last seen leaving hotel barefoot

    Boy with autism went missing from a Best Western hotel on 15 May

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

    Controversial Republican compared health measures for protecting people from Covid-19 to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources