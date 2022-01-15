🌱 Some MYR Flights Canceled + MBPD Fights Crime With Music

Happy Sunday, Grand Strand! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Myrtle Beach today and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina due to a winter storm, but forecasts for here on the coast show us getting wind and lots of rain with above-freezing temps. Check your regular weather resources for details.

Here is a look at our upcoming weather:

Sunday : Windy with rain and a t-storm. High: 60 Low: 39.

Monday: Partly sunny; winds subsiding. High: 49 Low: 30.

Shoutout to our premier local sponsor:

Lapiere and Josie Senior Insurance Consultants, trusted local agents in Myrtle Beach, can help you out during the current Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. During this period, which ends March 31, you can switch Medicare Advantage plans or return to Original Medicare. Visit lapiereandjosie.com to learn more or schedule a consultation for all your insurance needs — including Medicare, life, health, retirement planning and more. Career opportunities are also available.

Want to see your business featured in this spot? Click here to see the options.

Here are the top five stories in Myrtle Beach today:

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have both canceled flights to Myrtle Beach from inland destinations ahead of Sunday's stormy weather. American canceled flight number 5220 from Charlotte to MYR. Southwest canceled flight 6209 from Nashville to MYR. American also canceled some Sunday flights to and from Florence (SC) Regional Airport. Contact your airline specifically to find out up to the minute information on flights and airport conditions. (WBTW) Georgetown County School District moved a second school to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Andrews Elementary School will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, with a tentative return to in-person classes on January 24th. Previously, Brown's Ferry Elementary School was moved to virtual learning for one week. (WPDE) Yesterday, we reported on Malibu of Surfside restaurant having to close due to staffing shortages connected to COVID-19. There have been a few other restaurants in the area that closed, or are closing, temporarily, for the same reason. Dagwood's Sports Bar and Grill in Surfside was closed for a week because a handful of staff had COVID-19 symptoms. Dagwood's is back up and running. Jimmy'z Hibachi in Pawleys Island was also closed due to staff shortages from omicron, and Island Bar and Grill in Surfside as well. (WPDE) Assistant Director of Public Information Meredith Helline, City of Myrtle Beach: Recycling collections will be halted in Myrtle Beach again next week. Unfortunately, the City of Myrtle Beach will not provide recycling services again next week for our residential customers. We are still awaiting test results on COVID exposures among the Solid Waste Division staff. Only household garbage, bulk waste and yard waste will be collected next week. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. (Nextdoor) Myrtle Beach police are using a unique strategy to hopefully prevent crime in Futrell Park and Chapin Park — classical music! The MBPD is trying out the new method after complaints have surfaced regarding drug use and loitering in the two parks. It's a way to promote peacefulness, and positivity, they say. The music begins in the morning, and turns off at sunset when the parks close. Withers Swash Park is also going to see some Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design changes in the near future. (WMBF)

Story continues





MLK Weekend in Myrtle Beach:

Sunday, January 16, 2022:



Winter Bump Volleyball Tournament @ Myrtle Beach Sports Center (7:00 AM)

13th Annual Murrells Inlet Soup Off @ Suck Bang Blow (11:00 AM)

Acrylic Paint Pour Workshop @ Painting With A Twist (2:00 PM)

Kenny George Band @ Dead Dog Saloon (6:00 PM)

Dwight Yoakam @ Carolina Opry Theater (7:00 PM)

Monday, January 17

Winter Bump Volleyball Tournament @ Myrtle Beach Sports Center (7:00 AM)

Pancakes & Penguins - Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach (8:00 AM)

Charles Freeman @ Wicked Tuna Murrells Inlet (4:00 PM)

Jukebox Bingo @ Taco Mundo (5:00 PM)

Chris Cary @ Snooky's Oceanfront (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The City of Myrtle Beach released its report for 2021 building permits this week, and it's no surprise that the building boom is still going strong. The number of permits and the value in construction dollars far exceeded 2020's number s. Over 8,000 permits were issued , for a construction value of close to a half million dollars . The permits were for 700+ single-family homes and about 100 commercial buildings . (WBTW)

The state of South Carolina has given $1.5 million to the City of Myrtle Beach to begin an outfall project at 24th Avenue North . An outfall is a large pipe built beneath the sand on the beach that eliminates the need for stormwater canals that can carry bacteria into the swimming and walking areas used by most beachgoers. The outfall pushes stormwater past the swimming zone offshore. The project will take a couple years to complete, and will cost closer to $30 million . (WMBF)

Four nurses at Tidelands Health will be the recipients of the DAISY Award , acknowledging their hard work and dedication. The DAISY Award began in 1999 as a way to thank nurses everywhere . DAISY Honorees receive a certificate, an award pin, and a "Healer's Touch" sculpture. (WMBF) (DAISY Foundation)

News13's Pet of the Weekend is Buttermilk Biscuit, a 5-month old feline friend looking to be adopted from Grand Strand Humane Society. (WBTW)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Top 10 Divorce Mistakes & How to Avoid Them – Vesta's South Carolina Hub (January 20)

Add your event

Loving the Myrtle Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Become a supporter (there are perks!)

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at myrtlebeach@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed on this rainy Sunday! I'll catch up with you bright and early on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with another Grand Strand update.

— Kathy Mandell

About me: The best decision I ever made was relocating to the Myrtle Beach area from New England a few years ago, with my three dogs and three cats. I enjoy dogs, cats, road trips, photography, writing, vegetarian food, live music, bicycling and above all my daily walks on the beaches in and around the Grand Strand.

This article originally appeared on the Myrtle Beach Patch