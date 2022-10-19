MYR Group's (NASDAQ:MYRG) five-year earnings growth trails the 24% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) which saw its share price drive 195% higher over five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 4.8%. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 3.5%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, MYR Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that MYR Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling MYR Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, MYR Group shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 12% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 23%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 24%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for MYR Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

