MyReporter: Who handles dead animals on Wilmington-area roadways?

It's nice to see deer in nature, but no one likes to see them on our roadways. When they end up there, it's up to the state--or the city--to remove them.

Unfortunately, it's a familiar scenario: You're driving along, and a deceased animal comes into view.

While the necessity of removing animal carcasses on public roadways is evident, a few questions remain unanswered.

Who handles dead animals on state-maintained roadways?

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) handles the removal of dead animals for more than 80,000 miles of state-owned highways, said David Harris, state roadside environmental engineer with NCDOT.

Harris explained NCDOT has worked with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to construct animal crossings beneath roadways. Signage is also posted on roadways in places animals are known to cross.

Trever Carroll, assistant division construction engineer with NCDOT, provided insight into which animals typically pose the greatest problems.

"During this time of year, I think we are more heavily called for deer," Carroll said.

Possums and raccoons are also frequently reported to the department.

Residents can submit an action request, utilize the department's contact us page, or call one of the local county maintenance offices to report a dead animal to the NCDOT.

"It is also our practice for any employee to immediately remove the dead animal from the lane of travel when we see it," Carroll said.

Animal carcasses in the local tri-county region are often disposed of in designated disposal pits throughout each county, Carroll said. About four of these pits exist in New Hanover County.

What about city-maintained roadways?

The City of Wilmington Recycling and Trash Services handles the removal of animal carcasses on city-maintained roadways.

Louie Alvarez, recycling and trash services manager, said dead animals are then disposed of in the landfill.

The division relies on tips from local residents about the type and location of the animal. A flatbed truck is then sent out for removal.

Residents can report a dead animal in city limits by calling 910-341-7875.

Animals typically encountered by removal crews include possums, raccoons, and deer. Alvarez recalled the most unusual animal they have picked up was an eight-or-nine-foot-long alligator near Greenfield Lake.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Who handles dead animals on Wilmington, NC, roadways?