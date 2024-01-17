MyReporter: Which intersections see the most red-light camera violations in Wilmington?

There’s a good chance that some drivers who’ve crossed the 17th Street and Market Street intersection, or the South 16th Street and Wooster Street intersection have been surprised to find a traffic violation ticket in their mailbox.

But these aren’t the only intersections with Wilmington’s SafeLight program. The city has 13 red light cameras that automatically photograph the license plate of vehicles whose drivers enter the intersections during the red-light interval. The program has been in place for years as a way to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

How much money does the program make?

Drivers who receive civil citations from the city’s SafeLight program are expected to pay a $50 fee, with an additional $50 tacked on as a late penalty.

According to state law, 90% of the funds gained must go toward New Hanover County schools, with 10% of the revenue split between the county and the city.

To break that down, for fiscal year 2023, fines collected were $1,566,005. As required by law, $1,409,405 was sent to the New Hanover County Board of Education. The remaining 10%, $156,600, was retained by the city to partially offset the cost of the program, which was $618,308.

Wilmington and New Hanover County split the net cost of the program, so in 2023, the city’s cost share was $230,854.

It was revealed earlier this year at a city council meeting that the city has actually lost money on the program. “It seems to me like a losing proposition,” Councilman Luke Waddell said at the time.

The number of tickets given from the SafeLight program has increased over the past five years. According to traffic engineering staff, for the 2018 calendar year, 34,507 citations were mailed out to drivers while 47,433 citations were mailed for the 2022 calendar year.

City staff noted that in 2021, the camera equipment was upgraded, improving accuracy and efficiency of the camera system, resulting in a higher number of citations.

Where do the most violations occur?

According to the city, the top three intersections with the most traffic violations caught by the SafeLight program (per lane) are Market Street at 23rd Street, Market Street at 17th Street, and Dawson Street at 16th Street.

Where are the cameras?

17th Street and Market Street

North 23 Street and Market Street

Market Street and New Centre Drive

South Third Street and Wooster Street

South Third Street and Dawson Street (Northbound and Eastbound)

South 16th Street and Dawson Street

South 16th Street and Wooster Street

South 17th Street and Wooster Street

South 17th Street and Dawson Street

Wrightsville Avenue and Colonial Drive/Country Club Drive

Carolina Beach Road and Southern Boulevard

South 17th Street and College Road

Is it being challenged?

While the SafeLight program is intended to reduce dangerous traffic violations, some have questioned the traffic camera’s legality. Only two cities in North Carolina still have red light cameras —Raleigh and Wilmington. Late last year, both Greenville and Fayetteville shut down their red-light camera programs due to court rulings on their unconstitutionality.

Paul Stam of Stam Law Firm, the firm that argued against red-light camera systems in Greenville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington's red-light cameras results in thousands of tickets each year