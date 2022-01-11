Myron B. Pitts: Distrust fuels dueling narratives between Fayetteville law enforcement, protesters

I was there when people began gathering at the Law Enforcement Center downtown on Sunday to protest on behalf of Jason Walker, a Black man shot to death near his home on Saturday afternoon by a white, off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy.

The numbers grew to more than 60 as demonstrators began walking west to join another rally in front of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The marchers’ path took them around the Market House, this city’s controversial Civil War-era symbol. The building’s traffic circle is emblazoned with the words “Black Lives Do Matter” and “End Racism Now.”

They chanted: “No justice! No peace! Say his name! Jason Walker! The people united will never be divided!”

More: Fayetteville police, DA say outside agencies to investigate shooting death of Fayetteville man

They walked in the street. They did their own traffic control at major intersections on Hay Street, with some of them moving ahead to stop vehicles.

After listening to several speakers at the Police Department, the demonstrators marched back to the LEC, their numbers having swollen to more than 100.

When they returned, there were police cars parked near the Market House as well as near the intersection of Gillespie and Franklin streets where the march turned toward the Law Enforcement Center.

We could see figures standing on top of the building. Some protestors took them to be law enforcement. Some shouted they were cowards. One man called for Ennis Wright, the county sheriff, to show his face.

Later on Sunday, I covered a press conference with Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Billy West, Cumberland County’s district attorney.

All afternoon, I was struck by the canyon-sized disconnect between these concerned citizens and law enforcement.

The Fayetteville Police Department processed the scene of the shooting, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on Bingham Drive. The department put out a press release around 4 p.m.; it cited a “preliminary investigation” alleging a man had run into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. The man, Jason Walker, age 37, was shot by the driver who notified 911, according to the release. The man died at the scene, the release stated.

Story continues

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as Lt. Jeffrey Hash. He is on paid leave, pending the outcome of a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office internal investigation.

A viral video

The protesters who spoke on Sunday afternoon believed that the Fayetteville Police Department's Saturday release is false. Their attention instead focused on a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video is in the aftermath of the shooting: Walker is lying motionless, a pool of blood beneath him. The man, who is Hash, is standing near his truck, talking on the phone to authorities.

Chase Sorrell, the man who shot the video, attended Sunday’s rallies with Elizabeth Ricks. Ricks rendered aid to Walker and spoke at both events.

More: Myron B. Pitts: Death of Floyd, a Fayetteville native, sparks a different kind of fire, making police reform inevitable

More: 8 stories in 2022 that will impact Fayetteville, Cumberland County

She told the protesters that Hash tried to shoo her away from the shooting scene but she was not having it. She was determined to help Walker, she says.

Ricks, who cried, says she spoke words of comfort to Walker as he lay dying.

“What brings me closure is to know the last thing he heard was positive words,” she says, “and knowing that someone loved him and cared enough to stop by, even though I didn’t know him.”

At the police station rally, speakers included Kathy Greggs and Shaun McMillian, leaders of Fayetteville PACT, a longtime police reform group that has advocated for Hawkins to resign.

Greggs noted that the shooting came just after three men on Friday were sentenced to life terms in Georgia in the vigilante killing of Ahmad Arbery, another Black man, who died in the Atlanta area.

“We're here talking about the same situation,” Greggs said. “Why are we still talking about this? Why don't we have justice?”

Several activists on Sunday noted that the city is still reeling from the killing of Stephen Addison, a Black motorcyclist shot to death last week by a white man, Roger Nobles, in what apparently started as a traffic dispute. Nobles has been charged with murder.

Kathy Greggs of Fayetteville PACT speaks to demonstrators in front of the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The protests were on behalf of Jason Walker who was shot to death by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Members of Walker’s family spoke, as well as relatives of people who had died in police shootings — some of them coming from out of town.

A cousin who was very close to Walker criticized the police description of Walker’s alleged actions.

“We know that’s not true,” Austin Gomes said. “I just spoke to Jason Walker the day before he passed. Jason Walker just had gotten two jobs. His life was coming up. He was happy. He was celebrating living.”

The lack of trust I saw between these citizens and police was palpable, like a physical thing, hanging in the air.

Demonstrators march up Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville NC, on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The protests were on behalf of Jason Walker who was shot to death by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

I will say that any press release written by police about a police incident like this should be viewed with caution, at minimum.

Go back and read for instance the original news release on George Floyd — it looks like he tried to pass a counterfeit bill and had a medical emergency, and that was it.

But it would turn out that he was murdered by Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis officer. This long journey from fiction to fact only happened because of a teenage girl’s video showing the officer’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

A press release in a case like this should be treated like what it is: The police side of the matter.

Hash himself does not help the credibility of law enforcement. The video shows him use the word “hostile” in his phone call to describe others at the scene who were upset by Walker's shooting.

I did not see any hostility — I did see upset people. But you would expect that; it's a natural, human reaction.

Press conference

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins held a press conference with Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

If the purpose of the press conference was to inspire trust, it failed in that.

Hawkins said the truck’s “black box,” the event data recorder, showed that the vehicle did not strike anything. This was a clear insinuation challenging claims that the sheriff’s deputy struck Walker with his truck before shooting him.

The chief pushed back on the idea she was making an insinuation when a reporter asked about it — but we all know an insinuation when we hear one.

Hawkins could not/would not comment on where the bullets struck Walker — public claims are that it was in the back. She also said she had no insight on whether the shooter had any remorse.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins takes questions from the media Sunday about the shooting death of Jason Walker, 37, by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Hawkins also said at the press conference the truck’s windshield wiper had been torn off and had broken the windshield in several places. In my view, she floated this idea to support the police’s original narrative of the case, that Walker jumped on the vehicle. She presented it however as just laying out facts.

Even the prominent “thin blue line” flag in the Fayetteville Police Department’s interview room is problematic. Whatever the symbol started as, it has become more widely known as “Blue Lives Matter” — against police reform at best and racist at worst. Just over a year ago, some Capitol rioters carried the Blue Lives Matter flag as they launched a violent assault to try to overturn an election. They hurt numerous cops in the process.

The prominent display of the flag is just another sign of distrust between the community and police. It is tone-deaf. It is another disconnect.

I am glad the handling of the investigation has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation, and the legal side will be handled by an outside entity as well. That is right and proper.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “subscribe” link at the top of this article.

Myron B. Pitts

But if Sunday’s press conference was any indicator, these necessary actions will give our local officials a chance to “dummy up” about anything they might say on the sad matter of Jason Walker.

Lines of communication between police and public, already threadbare, will be on the verge of breaking.

Distrust will continue at the current fever pitch.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Distrust fuels dueling narratives between Fayetteville police, protesters