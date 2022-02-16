🌱 Myrtle Beach Airport News + Homes, JOANN & Research Co. Coming

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in and around Myrtle Beach today.

First, let's take a quick peek at today's weather:

Cloudy and breezy. High: 68 Low: 62.

Shoutout to our premier local sponsors:

Looking to sell or buy in Myrtle Beach? What if we could connect you with a high-energy, experienced realtor with over a hundred 5-star ratings on Zillow? Meet Valerie Lyons at ROG. Val gets raves by going the extra mile, and she's a staging and relocation expert. Message or call today: 774-259-8937.

Lapiere and Josie Senior Insurance Consultants, trusted local agents in Myrtle Beach, can help you out during the current Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. During this period, which ends March 31, you can switch Medicare Advantage plans or return to Original Medicare. Visit lapiereandjosie.com to learn more or schedule a consultation for all your insurance needs — including Medicare, life, health, retirement planning and more. Career opportunities are also available.

Want to see your business featured in this spot? Click here to see the options.

Here are the top five stories today in Myrtle Beach:

Myrtle Beach International Airport: New service alert: Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service between the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and New Haven, CT (HVN). Flights start May 5👏 (Facebook) (WBTW) (WMBF) Spirit Airlines has added five new non-stop routes to Myrtle Beach, and has resumed four paused routes for the summer season. The new routes are from New Hampshire, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Rochester, New York. The resumption of flights that were halted are from Niagara Falls, New York, Indiana, Minnesota, and Houston, Texas. (WBTW) There could be 400 more homes coming to Socastee near Socastee Boulevard (Highway 707) and Folly Road. The land was originally was set aside for use by the federal government in the 1940s, but it is now being returned to its original owners, JDR Square, LLC. The federal government dumped material dredged from the waterway onto the land, but the easement that allowed the dumping no longer serves a purpose, and can now be eliminated. A third reading of the proposal needs to pass County Council. (WPDE) JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will open a new store at 1120 Seaboard Street soon. The location was previously A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, so it should be a great fit for the popular retailer. JOANN sells sewing supplies, craft supplies, fabric, quilting materials and more. The company needs to get approval from the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board to change the storefront and install new signs. So far, no opening date has been announced. (WBTW) Wilmington-based research firm, Trial Management Associates, LLC, has opened new offices in Myrtle Beach at 82nd Parkway. The company is looking for healthy volunteers for vaccine, diabetes, obesity, and other types of studies and trials. The company's next trial in Myrtle Beach will start in April, and is a vaccine study for people over 60. The company's Wilmington, NC headquarters was one of ten locations to run phase two and three trials for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (MyHorryNews.com)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Hey Myrtle Beach, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Myrtle Beach pic of the day:

The photo at the top of today's newsletter was taken by me at Windy Hill Beach a couple days ago. Would you like to see your photo here? Submit one for consideration. Please confirm in your email that you own the rights to the photograph, and that Patch has permission to republish the photo.

Today in Myrtle Beach:

HTC Aspire Hub Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ Ninth Avenue North (11:00 AM)

Greg Rowles @ Duplin Winery (1:00 PM)

Community Appearance Board @ Myrtle Beach City Hall (1:30 PM)

Matt Lambe @ The Marina Bar (6:00 PM)

Board of Zoning appeals @ Town of Surfside Beach (6:30 PM)

Value Wines w/Kurt Cowles of Total Wine @ Homewood Suites by Hilton, Coastal Grand Mall (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Coming up this Saturday, February 19th , is the 13th Annual Shuckin' On The Strand Oyster Roast at Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet . This is a fundraiser hosted by Grand Strand Young Professionals . Oyster shells will be collected by SC Department of Natural Resources as part of the South Carolina Oyster Recycling and Enhancement (SCORE) program . Shells will be put into local waters to restore oyster habitats . Recycling of oyster shells in this way is crucial to the oysters' habitat. The event also raises funds for Substitutes for Santa — an organization that ensures local children get Christmas gifts. (MBACC.com) (wpde.com) (SCORE)

Varna International is bringing its twin programs Varna International Music Academy, and Muzika! to the Grand Strand this July! The program will run from July 1 through August 3rd . Muzika! The Grand Strand Music Festival will be bringing professional and aspiring musicians and classical music lovers from around the world to our area. The programs are run in collaboration with Coastal Carolina University . (Varna International)

The Carolina Country Music Festival's CCMF Golf Classic will benefit music programs in Horry County public schools. The tournament will happen March 21st at Wachesaw Plantation Club, starting at noon . An after-party is set to happen at the Dead Dog Saloon and will feature country musicians Matt Stell and Frank Ray . (WPDE)

Horry County Government: Horry Georgetown Technical College is having a community open house at James Frazier Community Center on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m . The open house will feature information about on-site job training, health & wellness education, telemedicine access and computer literacy for Horry County residents . American Rescue Plan funds are being contributed to the programs. (Press Release Desk)

Hey, Myrtle Beach, here are five open houses happening this week in the Grand Strand area! You just might see your dream home ! (Myrtle Beach Patch)

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach: Join us for a tail wagging day of fun at our 4th Annual Macaroni Mania! Bring the entire family on Saturday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex! For those who have never attended Macaroni Mania, it's a family-friendly event including a macaroni cooking competition between local chefs and restaurants to raise funds for the shelter! Food, live music, and adoptable dogs, too! (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Add your event

Loving the Myrtle Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Become a supporter (there are perks!)

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at myrtlebeach@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed on this Thursday, February 17, 2022. See you all Friday morning for more Myrtle Beach news and happenings.

— Kathy Mandell

About me: The best decision I ever made was relocating to the Myrtle Beach area from New England a few years ago, with my three dogs and three cats. I enjoy dogs, cats, road trips, photography, writing, vegetarian food, live music, bicycling and above all my daily walks on the beaches in and around the Grand Strand.

This article originally appeared on the Myrtle Beach Patch