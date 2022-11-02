Myrtle Beach area principal charged with failing to report neglect, special ed teacher arrested

The Horry County police department arrested a school teacher and a principal Wednesday morning, according to Horry County schools.

Rebecca Schroyer, the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School was also arrested on Wednesday, accused of failing to report a child neglect allegation for an incident that happened during the 2021-22 school year.

Schroyer, employed with the district since 2001, was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday pending the investigation.

Grace McColgan, 60, a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, stemming from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, according to a statement. McColgan was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 11.

Mark Porter, executive director for elementary schools, will oversee Ocean Bay elementary school for the time being, according to Lisa Bourcier, the Horry County schools spokesperson.

McColgan was booked at the J. Bryan Long Detention Center at 8:33 a.m.