Myrtle Beach businesses can’t find enough workers to fill — or even apply for — jobs

Chase Karacostas
·10 min read

Lines out the door at Señor Frogs. An empty section at Joe’s Diner by the Airport. Few, if any, Lyft or Uber rides. The common thread that ties all of these together: All three problems stem from Myrtle Beach’s worker shortage.

A worker shortage? In a pandemic? How?

It’s a real issue in the Grand Strand. Dozens of restaurants, hotels, amusement parks and other businesses have “help wanted” signs outside their doors and on numerous job search websites.

Señor Frogs, a Hispanic restaurant located at Broadway at the Beach, sat half empty on Saturday afternoon even as a dozen people waited outside to get in.

“We have a line, not because we want to have a line — we have plenty of spaces,” managing partner Jerry Lomeli said. “But if we don’t do that, we collapse our kitchen.”

Myrtle Beach struggling to find workers isn’t a new problem, business owners and tourism leaders will tell you. But the coronavirus pandemic created an especially wrenching problem.

The pandemic led the Trump administration to shut off most immigration, including temporary foreign worker programs. That action cut off a crucial pipeline of nearly 3,300 international student workers South Carolina normally benefits from. For Myrtle Beach in particular, foreign labor was the lifeboat keeping the tourism industry above water as the Grand Strand became an increasingly popular vacation destination in the past 20 years, said Stephen Greene, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association.

Here, the local population simply can’t provide the workforce required to meet the demand of the ever-rising tide of tourists and hungry locals, Greene said.

The pandemic also forced a lot of people out of the local workforce — older individuals and immunocompromised people, for example — due to fear of contracting the coronavirus.

Then there’s the fact that the Biden administration just passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that extends expanded unemployment benefits to at least September. Some businesses owners say that’s a reason they can’t find workers, accusing the federal government of giving millions of Americans a free pass to stay home and not work.

Back to the beach

A year into the global pandemic and four months into the nationwide vaccine campaign, people are ready to get out of the house and travel.

Tourists flooded Myrtle Beach hotels the last few weeks. They also strained the hospitality industry in Myrtle Beach that limped through much of the pandemic, as businesses laid off workers and cut hours to stay afloat.

However, South Carolina’s tourism industry spent most of last year gaining jobs after the initial losses in March and April as a result of the state’s early reopening and overall minimal coronavirus restrictions. Then winter arrived, and South Carolina’s hospitality and leisure industries lost 6,200 jobs in January and February, even when seasonally adjusted for usual winter workforce declines, according to the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce.

Even as statewide job losses mounted, businesses and tourism leaders knew the Grand Strand would see a worker shortage. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when.

Some hoped that the shortage wouldn’t happen until late spring or early summer. A best-case scenario would be a slowly increasing wave of tourists that could be matched by businesses slowly ratcheting up the size of their staffs, said Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

That didn’t happen. Instead, the region has seen hotel occupancy jump from 39% the week of Feb. 28 to 51% the week of March 7 to 59% the week of March 14, as more and more visitors have rushed to the beach.

“We are all a little surprised that the tourism business is coming back faster than was projected, which is a good thing,” Riordan said. “No one’s complaining, but it does mean that that is making the need more keen right now.”

Few workers

One of the most visible casualties of this flood of visitors is restaurant wait times. For much of the past year, many restaurant hosts would laugh if you called asking if you “needed a reservation.” Now, restaurants in high-traffic areas like Broadway at the Beach or downtown Myrtle Beach often have waits of 20 minutes or longer.

Not all of those restaurants have long waits because of a lack of empty tables, but because of a lack of staff.

Joe’s Diner by the Airport, a longtime spot for locals, has one-third of its seating closed because of the current staff shortage, owner Joe Miller said. Miller blames the federal government’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” for why he can’t find people. He even has a sign up: “This section closed until unemployment runs out!!!”

“I don’t understand why they’re giving all that money away,” Miller said of the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefits.

Joe&#x002019;s Diner by the Airport in Myrtle Beach has one-third of its seating closed because the owner, Joe Miller, said he can&#x002019;t find enough workers.
Joe’s Diner by the Airport in Myrtle Beach has one-third of its seating closed because the owner, Joe Miller, said he can’t find enough workers.

Joe’s Diner doesn’t usually see a lot of tourists. The restaurant, which only serves breakfast and lunch, is primarily a spot for locals, despite its proximity to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Miller blames the most recent round of stimulus for why he can’t find cooks. Typically he needs four, including himself. He had additional cooks for the last several months, but one of them just left.

“We can’t even get people to apply, which is just mind-boggling,” Miller said.

In May, he’s having hip replacement surgery. If he isn’t able to find more workers by then, Miller said he’ll have to close the restaurant for up to eight weeks while he recovers.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do,” Miller said.

It’s hard to know how much the recent $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits weigh into the decisions of people not returning to work. Less than one-third of the country is vaccinated, and many still fear returning to high-contact workplaces like restaurants and hotels.

Federal Reserve economist Laura Ullrich said the low wages of hospitality and leisure could make it easier for those workers to stick with unemployment.

“But,” Ullrich said, “I think it’s really difficult to know what the dominant narrative is” for why people are not reentering the workforce.

The White House has often countered the narrative that the stimulus bill is encouraging people to not work. If businesses are not paying people enough to get them to come back to work, then they should probably be paying higher wages, White House economist Jared Bernstein told the Wall Street Journal’s “The Journal” podcast.

“I think you have to distinguish between anecdote and analysis,” Bernstein told “The Journal.” So far, the administration’s studies have not shown a nationwide trend of people using stimulus money to stay home and avoid work altogether. “It is very common for employers to say, ‘I can’t find the workers I need.’ Sometimes what they’re not saying is ‘at the wages I’m willing to offer them.’”

International support?

The more clear-cut issue facing the worker shortage is the lack of international students. Thousands of them normally come to the U.S. each year on four-month J-1 visas. They come in waves depending on the timing of their school’s or country’s summer vacation. Some arrive as early as February, while others don’t get here until June.

The Trump administration halted the J-1 visa program last year, citing the risk of the travelers bringing COVID-19 to the U.S. After the country started reopening, President Donald Trump extended the ban several times, saying international workers threatened the ability of Americans to get a job during the pandemic-induced recession and skyrocketing layoffs.

Some economists and business owners, both last summer and today, say Trump’s reasoning is false, or at least misinformed, because the kind of jobs being filled by international workers are jobs Americans simply don’t want.

“The people that own businesses, they’re dying without” international workers, said Cory Wagner, who owns SunFun Vacation Rentals in Myrtle Beach and provides housing to J-1 workers. “They need them bad.”

He also said a lot of businesses asking him for help won’t pay the wages that locals want, exacerbating their worker shortage problems. “That’s the bottom line,” he said.

Señor Frogs takes on about 20 J-1 workers in a normal year. And what jobs do they take? Kitchen jobs — cooking, busing and dishwashing — that Lomeli needs to open up the rest of the restaurant. Locals, on the other hand, typically want front-of-the-house jobs like waiting tables or bartending, where they can earn more money through tips.

“It is really hard to find, sometimes, locals, and that’s what we need,” said Lomeli, the restaurant’s managing partner.

The worker shortage is so bad at Señor Frogs that the restaurant had only one person busing tables Saturday afternoon.

“Hopefully they fix this because this is very important to fix the economy because we need those employees to operate,” Lomeli said.

The ban on J-1 visas expires Wednesday, unless President Joe Biden chooses to extend it.

Even if the program gets revived, though, international workers won’t suddenly be able to fly to Myrtle Beach. Workers also need their own country’s borders and their local U.S. consulate to be open. That’s not the case for some countries, said Greene, the Hospitality Association CEO.

“There’s just so many moving parts right now to those programs that we’re just waiting to see if that presidential proclamation expires,” said Greene, who works with the State Department each year on the J-1 program in Myrtle Beach. “If it does, then we’ve got to turn and burn with the consulates and try to figure out how we can get these international students into the marketplace.”

Solution? High schoolers and retirees

Even restaurants farther inland that haven’t seen the growing throngs of tourists have found themselves overwhelmed or short staffed. Rotelli Pizza and Pasta in Conway now closes on Sundays because owner Mike Daugherty said he simply can’t find enough people to work.

Daugherty said he personally has been cooking pizzas and the restaurant has cut down on its delivery operations. He also recently hired a longtime customer, who is retired and lives nearby, to help staff the kitchen.

“The tourism isn’t what’s killing me. My business is getting flooded with (locals), and we’ve been overwhelmed,” Daugherty said. “We just have less tables because I don’t have servers to cover any more tables. ... It is far, far from ideal right now, that’s for sure.”

Older retirees, many of them now vaccinated, could be a solution to the region’s longtime labor problem, the Chamber of Commerce hopes.

Riordan, the chamber’s CEO, said numerous retirees attended the chamber’s recent drive-thru job fair, many of them looking for work to stay busy or make some extra money on the side.

“That’s a great untapped labor pool for us,” Riordan said. “We’re going to go after it and reaching out specifically to our retirees and saying, ‘If you do want to work this spring, this summer, this fall, there’s quite a few seasonal part-time jobs available for you.’”

The chamber has also been looking to get high schoolers more involved in the tourism industry and plans to host a job fair through Horry County schools in mid-to-late April. There seems to be strong interest so far, Riordan said, a positive sign for the local labor market.

“We just want to jump on that quickly,” Riordan said. “We had talked to Horry County schools last year about doing that, but COVID really kind of scuttled all of those plans. So this year they were like, ‘Oh, yes, we definitely want to do it.’”

Employment measures like these could help Miller, of Joe’s Diner by the Airport, find the workers he needs to stay open.

“I’m still waiting. I’m still hoping that one person is going to come right in,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: 'Very confident' about immigration plan

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had a plan to confront the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border where thousands of migrants - many of them children - seeking asylum are being held in overwhelmed temporary facilities.Biden: "We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about and I don't care what the other guy does." The "other guy" was Biden's way of referring to former president Donald Trump. Biden was asked about a claim Trump made on Fox Business news the night before that HE might pay a visit the border. The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office. On Saturday about 500 migrant girls aged 13-17 were dropped off at the San Diego Convention Center where they will be staying as their asylum cases are processed. The unaccompanied minors have not been subject to a Trump era COVID-19 public health order that allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum. Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, shared these photos with CBS, showing migrants with foil blankets waiting to be processed at the U.S. Mexico border... plus, photos of families under a bridge in McAllen, Texas... as they wait to get into a holding facility. MARGARET BRENNAN: Are all of the people we're seeing here, were they expelled from the U.S. or were they released into the US? REP. CUELLAR: "Combination of two is what we see. Title 42, which is a 1944 law, the health- public health rationale, is used mainly for 71% of the crossers which are single adults. There are some family units that have been returned to Mexico depending on the age of the kids that are with them. So what we're seeing is at that particular facilities, they might want to move them into another Border Patrol facility. And if they don't, this is what's happening. Some will be returned, but over 2,000 of them have been released into the United States without a notice to appear.U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.

  • Undergraduates at Brown vote for university to offer reparations

    They want reparations in several forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities.

  • Another Cuomo accuser comes forward, 10th woman

    Sherry Vill claims New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made her uncomfortable when he kissed her on the cheek during a 2017 tour of flood damage. She posted an autographed photo from the visit.

  • Teacher’s racist rant after Zoom call with Black family in California sparks outrage

    The teacher is accused of using racial epithets against a Black family.

  • Police Discover 'Drug Superstore' in Atlanta Holding 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana and Edibles

    Georgia police say the warehouse was uncovered while authorities were executing three search warrants connected to a street racing investigation.

  • McConnell blames election-related ‘confusion’ for Republican vaccine reluctance

    The Senate's top Republican said Monday that "confusion" related to the 2020 presidential election may explain why Republican men are more hesitant to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Exclusive: PayPal launches crypto checkout service

    PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital assets in everyday commerce. Customers who hold bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts to make purchases, the company said. The service, which PayPal revealed it was working on late last year, will be available at all of its 29 million merchants in the coming months, the company said.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

    Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

  • 9 photos that show how 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' looks without visual effects

    HBO Max has a small peek behind-the-scenes showcasing how its four-hour "Snyder cut" came to life years after the original.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early. Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies. Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks. Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

  • Pakistan's president says he's positive for coronavirus

    Pakistan's president said Monday he tested positive for coronavirus, hours after the government imposed a partial lockdown in high-risk areas in the country amid a sharp spike in new cases. Arif Alvi said on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having his first dose of vaccine on March 15. The development came nine days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Doctors Rage at Signs of New, ‘Preventable’ COVID Surge

    GettyA year after hospitals found themselves at the breaking point, and with a new administration in the White House and vaccines flying off shelves across the country, America’s doctors are looking down the barrel of a fresh coronavirus disaster.Reckless travel. Increasing hospitalizations. Surging case counts. And, doctors and other frontline medical workers say, their own pleas for the public—and elected officials—to remain vigilant falling on deaf ears.“It's been a year of preventable death. At every single step of the way, the U.S. has just refused to do the right thing,” said Andrew Goldstein, an internal medicine doctor at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. “I think we’re all sort of like, ‘Ugh why is this happening again, and why did so many places rush to reopen?’”“People really want to be in celebration mode,” he added, “but it’s denial.”Vacations, Bar Sex, and Ragers: Biden Plea to Wait for Fourth of July Falls on Deaf EarsThough nearly 15 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, cases continue to surge in places like New York, New Jersey, and Michigan—early hot zones of the coronavirus pandemic. Case counts were up more than 10 percent nationally last week over the week before, according to the CDC director, and the seven-day average of hospital admissions was rising in 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.Hospitalization rates in Michigan alone were up more than 50 percent in one week alone.Meanwhile, other states have moved aggressively to loosen their public health restrictions in recent weeks, lifting caps on indoor gatherings, and ditching mask mandates entirely. And college students have surged to places like Florida for spring break, which public health experts said could lead to nationwide spikes like those seen after Thanksgiving and Christmas.For some doctors, the news cycle had taken on a kind of exhausting déjà vu. Peter Chai, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said he was still urging people to take the same precautions he had last year.“We understand people are fatigued, but the experience of the last year has taught us that every time we get together and are unmasked and unvaccinated, the disease is going to spread,” he said. “I think at some point we just need to recognize that and just hold on for a little longer.”A visibly emotional CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a similar message at a press conference Monday, asking Americans to “please hold on a little while longer,” while adding that she had a “feeling of impending doom” over the rising case counts. President Joe Biden also called on the public to stay strong, and asked governors to reimplement their mask mandates and hold off on reopening plans.“We’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains,” he said from the White House Monday. “And as much as we’re doing America, it’s time to do even more.”Biden also promised to rapidly expand the number of vaccination sites in the coming weeks, and said nine out of 10 American adults should be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April.But Goldstein cautioned that it was too soon to declare victory, noting that while the majority of the elderly population had been inoculated against the virus, the younger populations more at risk of spreading it had not. The data appear to bear this out, with multiple states reporting surges in hospitalizations for younger patients in recent weeks.Goldstein also said he felt the Biden administration could have been tougher on the states, and done more to prevent a potential fourth wave.“It feels like the political will just isn’t really there to take a strong stance,” he said. “It’s a disappointment that they’re not using the full scope of federal power to really bring this under control.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?Biden did issue a nationwide mask mandate shortly after taking office, but, in a nod to what some experts said were limited powers, it applied only to public transportation and federal agencies. The worst surge in COVID cases to date came in January, as Biden prepared to take over from President Donald Trump, and the country only recently emerged from the depths of it. Biden has also squabbled with COVID-skeptical governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida, who never instituted a mask mandate and in fact has barred localities from enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Miguel Escalon, a rehabilitation doctor at Mount Sinai in New York, said he worried that hospitals wouldn’t have the staff to weather another major surge. Although hospital staff are better informed, better equipped, and largely vaccinated at this point, they have also been resigning in droves due to burnout and exhaustion.He said colleagues complained most about the uncertainty of their situation; never knowing whether they would be plunged back into the chaos and trauma of last spring, or confronted with a new, deadly variant they couldn’t fight.“My first worry really is about people on the frontline—not just the physicians, but also the nursing staff, and the nursing assistants, and everyone who’s just worked to the ground,” Escalon said.“The emotional gas tank is on empty,” he added. “We’re running on fumes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.