Myrtle Beach child care worker arrested, preschool confirms

A woman working at the Ocean View Baptist Church TLC Preschool was arrested this morning, according to Myrtle Beach police arrest records.

There are no charges listed for 33-year-old Katherine Coleman at this time, but the preschool did verify the incident happened at the preschool.

TLC shared this statement with The Sun News regarding the incident:

“The Learning Center, TLC, has a high standard when it comes to level of care for the children, families and staff that it serves. When that level of care drops below this standard, TLC immediately follows stated processes and procedures to ensure that proper attention and action is given. This past week, one of our TLC instructors did not meet this standard of care that is expected from those in our childcare center. Immediate and appropriate action was taken to remove the teacher from our center. Proper authorities were also notified regarding this specific situation. And we are working with and praying for the families that have been affected.”

The Sun News is seeking more information on the incident.

This is the second time in less than a week that a Myrtle Beach child care worker has been arrested for improper childcare.