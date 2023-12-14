Myrtle Beach convenience store robbed by man with gun and wearing black face mask

A man has been arrested for robbing a Myrtle Beach convenience store, using a gun to force the employee to give him money from the cash register.

Raymond Frederico Williams, 44, was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A woman, Jill Viscogliosi, 36, also was arrested in the incident and charged with being an accessory before the fact to a felony.

Police responded to the Scotchman on 3rd Avenue on Nov. 18 in reference to an armed robbery, according to a police report. The employee told police that Williams entered the store with a black face mask and a black handgun held against his abdomen. He approached the employee and asked if he was the only one in the store. When the employee said “yes,” Williams motioned to the cash register and told the employee to hurry up, the report said.

The employee opened the cash register and Williams reached over the counter and grabbed $5 and $10 bills from the register, the report said. The employee estimated that it was about $40 in cash that was taken.

Williams then left the store and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle, which drove away heading southbound on Highway 15.