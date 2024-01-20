Myrtle Beach drivers can expect traffic delays as lanes to be closed along this busy road

Myrtle Beach drivers can expect lane closures along Robert Grissom Parkway next week as the South Carolina Department of Transportation will conduct pavement work.

The closures will occur between Mr. Joe White Avenue and Harrelson Boulevard, according to the city of Myrtle Beach. SCDOT crews will be doing preliminary work so that the road is ready to be resurfaced in early spring, the city said.

Weather permitting, the work will continue into next week. The SCDOT web site does not indicate when the work is expected to be completed.