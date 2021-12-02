Myrtle Beach High substitute facing sex charge, accused of offering weed to students

A Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher is facing several charges, including criminal sexual conduct, related to communication with students, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police announced Thursday that they have arrested Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, and charged her with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.

“HCS is aware of the recent arrest of a former substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, Ms. Angela Hilton,” Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said Thursday. “The arrest stems from inappropriate and erratic behavior she displayed in November. As of November 12, 2021, HCS terminated our temporary employment relationship with Ms. Hilton.”

The investigation began Nov. 11, when Myrtle Beach High School officials notified the School Resource Officer of reports of inappropriate behavior by a substitute, according to police.

Police found that Hilton-Hecht made inappropriate contact with a student during class, invited students to smoke marijuana at her house and sent improper text messages to students while she was serving as a substitute teacher at the school.

Hilton-Hecht was arrested and booked Thursday and no bond has been set, online police records show.