Myrtle Beach home is listed for more than $1 million. Would you buy it?

A home in Myrtle Beach is listed on Zillow for about $1.2 million.

A property in Myrtle Beach is listed for sale on Zillow at $1 million-plus. The four bedroom, Mediterranean-style house is located in the Grand Dunes community.

The Mediterranean-style house is located in the Grand Dunes community and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The first floor includes a kitchen, dining area, master suite, office and another bedroom suite.

The two bedrooms on the second floor share a bathroom and storage room.

The lake side home has an outdoor patio on the back side of the house with a grill.

The private community has ocean front pools, dining and two 18 hole golf courses.