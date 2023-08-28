Myrtle Beach hotel robbed by man with metal spatula. Victim used bar stool to fight him off

A Conway man robbed a Myrtle Beach hotel with a metal spatula Aug. 26, injuring a person in the lobby who tried to fend him off with a bar stool, according to a police report.

Damian Vonta Sanders, 31, was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on charges of armed robbery and possession or making implements to be used in a crime. He remains incarcerated Monday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The victim told police that Sanders entered the Sea Dip Oceanfront Resort, 2608 N. Ocean Blvd., armed with a sharp object that he believed to be a knife, an arrest warrant said. The incident occurred about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, according to online police bulletin.

The defendant charged at the victim and assaulted him, the report said. The victim attempted to defend himself with a bar stool, but he sustained minor injuries to his face and head.

The defendant used a metal spatula to open the cash register and steal about $300, the report said. The defendant was identified by the victim through security footage.