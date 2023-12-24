Myrtle Beach go-kart track faces lawsuit after crash that trapped teen in burning go-kart

After a New Jersey teenager was trapped in a burning go-kart in July, the family is now suing Broadway Grand Prix for negligence.

According to the court complaint filed on Dec. 21 by Albert and Kathy Nieves, the Nieves’ 13-year-old daughter was in Myrtle Beach in late July with her softball team for a tournament. The daughter’s name is not listed in the suit. The softball team went to Broadway Grand Prix on July 22 and rode go-karts.

Broadway Grand Prix did not respond to The Sun News request to comment on Friday.

While riding, the daughter crashed into a go-kart of a fellow teammate and the go-kart caught fire with the Nieves daughter trapped inside. The lawsuit states that the teenager received severe burns, pain and suffering from the incident.

Along with severe burns, the child now has temporary and permanent disfigurement and temporary and permanent impairment of physical function, according to the court complaint. The family has had to and will continue to pay medical bills because of the crash and the parents lost time at work to take care of their daughter.

The family is accusing Broadway Grand Prix of failing to inspect and maintain the go-karts, not following the go-kart manufacturer’s rules, not following safety laws and not preparing for emergency situations. They are also suing for negligent hiring, training and supervising, stating employees were not properly trained to supervise or maintain go karts and the company did not prepare employees for an emergency situation.

While riding the go-kart, the Nieves child acted with “due care and in compliance with all rules and instructions provided to her,” according to the lawsuit. It also stated that Broadway Grand Prix repeatedly encouraged customers to drive fast.

The family is requesting a trial with a judge and jury for damages, cost of action and pre-judgment interest.