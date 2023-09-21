Myrtle Beach man accused of bilking 87-year-old out of nearly $19,000. He was her driver

A Myrtle Beach man has been accused of bilking an 87-year-old woman who hired him as a driver out of nearly $19,000.

Terry Wayne Gandy, 60, was arrested Sept. 18 by North Myrtle Beach Police on charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to a police report.

A woman told an officer that she was concerned for her neighbor and her finances. The victim, who has dementia, had hired Gandy as a driver six months ago, according to the report. The woman believed her neighbor was being taken advantage of and coerced into signing blank checks and making cash withdrawals from ATMs for Gandy.

The neighbor and the victim went to the victim’s bank and pulled statements from June 12 through Sept. 6. The statements showed that $18,700 had been taken from the victim’s account, the report said.

The report said the victim told an officer that she had written two checks for $900 each to Gandy, but didn’t understand the large amount of cash withdrawals from her checking account.

Gandy was released on a $10,000 bond Sept. 19.