Myrtle Beach man accused of using Grindr to rob people arrested in New York

New York State Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday in the town of Rutland.

Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for an armed robbery, issued by South Carolina’s Fifteenth Judicial District, according to a news release.

New York State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in Jefferson County, after information developed that Holmes was at the address.

Troops arrested Holmes without incident, according to a news release.

Holmes is one of three men accused of using the dating app Grindr to meet victims in a string of robberies back in 2018.

The other two men have since been convicted.

Jefferson remains in custody at the Jefferson County jail, awaiting extradition by South Carolina law enforcement individuals, according to the news release.

State Police were assisted by the village of Black River Police Department and the Jefferson County Probation Department.