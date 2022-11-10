Myrtle Beach man admits to sexually assaulting a minor, sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor on Wednesday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a news release.

Dale Robert Buckley, 35, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with an 11 year old, the release said.

The judge ordered Buckley to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life once released from prison.

The incidents occurred in 2020.