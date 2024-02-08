Myrtle Beach man arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs, vodka and vape into SC prison

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs and other contraband into a Sumter County prison on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections charged Nasidd Zavion Vereen, 22, with trafficking methamphetamines, providing prisoners with contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics and criminal conspiracy, according to a press release.

He was allegedly caught entering the Wateree River Correctional Institution and throwing two duffel bags over the fence at Wateree River Correctional Intuition. The bags contained 402 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of marijuana, three Oxycodone pills, vape pens, cell phones, lighters, lighters, knives, vodka and tobacco, among other contraband items.