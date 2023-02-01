Myrtle Beach man arrested for assault, kidnapping during incident in woods

A Myrtle Beach man is facing three charges after he and two other people allegedly robbed two people in the woods and assaulted them while armed with a machete, according to police records.

Samuel Tucker, 35, has been charged with assault and battery by a mob, armed robbery and kidnapping.

It is not clear if the two other people mentioned in the reports have been arrested.

Tucker allegedly assaulted one of the victims in a wooded area, dragging her while armed with a rebar, according to arrest warrants.

The woman was then reportedly hit in the face by another defendant’s forearm, the report states. They restrained her by taping her hands to her legs.

The defendants also carried a pistol and machete, according to the report.

Both victims were hospitalized, and one of them was raped, according to an incident report.

The incident happened near Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass on Jan. 16.

Tucker was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Jan. 27. He is still incarcerated Wednesday, according to online records.

No bail has been set.