Myrtle Beach man arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping on Ocean Boulevard

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct on Monday.

Mario Oshne Brown, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday at 7:56 p.m., according to the Horry County bookings website.

According to an incident report, the incident happened at the 2600 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Brown remains incarcerated at this time.