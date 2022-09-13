Myrtle Beach man arrested for sexually abusing teen, police records say

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged with numerous sexual abuse charges.

Christopher Stuckey, 50, faces two criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges and one disseminating harmful material to a minor charge, according to online booking records.

He was arrested Sept. 8 and is still incarcerated in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.

Stuckey is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl on several occasions and messaging her photos of himself, WBTW-TV reported.

The incidents happened between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, according to arrest warrants obtained by the TV station.

