Myrtle Beach man beat up, kidnapped another man, police say

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after police say he attacked another man, kidnapped him and beat him up again.

Nicolas Dominick Cecchini, 21, has been charged with assault, kidnapping and pointing a firearm at a person, according to arrest warrants.

He was arrested March 13 and was released the next day, online booking records show.

Police said on Dec. 5, Cecchini and an unnamed person repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, putting him in the hospital. The injured man, whose name was not released, suffered a concussion, fractured tooth and a nose injury.

After the assualt, arrest warrants allege Cecchini and the unnamed second suspect attacked the victim again and dragged him from his car to Cecchini’s home on Chapel Lane, where they continued to beat him up.

The injured man told the police that Cecchini pointed a gun at his head during the assault, the warrants state. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said a brief video shows Cecchini with the gun in his hand. He picked up the firearm from the Horry County Police Department on Dec. 30.



