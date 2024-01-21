Myrtle Beach man charged with mall shooting in November. Here is what we know so far

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fateem Careem Paige Lewis of Myrtle Beach on Friday and charged him with the Nov. 10 Coastal Grand Mall shooting.

Lewis, 30, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was brought to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is being held without bail.

On Nov. 10, someone fired multiple shots at the Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, and hit a man in the buttocks area, according to previous reporting by The Sun News. Multiple people called 911, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, along with several other agencies, has been investigating the case since.

In announcing the arrest, Myrtle Beach Police did not say what led to the shooting or if they think Lewis was aiming for anyone in particular.