Myrtle Beach man charged with sex crimes involving a minor; faces years in prison

A Myrtle Beach man is facing decades in prison on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Dec. 20.

Aubrey Jackson Wade, 41, is facing eight counts connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by Horry County’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Wilson’s agency.

Authorities said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Wade, who allegedly was in possession of files containing sexually explicit material involving children.

Wade was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 70 years.

Wade posted a $10,000 surety bond the following day, according to court records. No trial date has yet been set.