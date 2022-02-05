Myrtle Beach man charged after shooting at motel, police say

A Myrtle Beach man faces charges in connection to a shooting at White Sands Motel.

Willie Holloman, 45, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Friday Facebook post.

Police responded to the shooting on North Kings Highway on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to a Wednesday Facebook post.

Holloman is incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday.

An investigation is underway.