Myrtle Beach man died after being shot at car wash, coroner says

A 21-year-old died after a shooting at a car wash in Horry County Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Tyshawn Smalls, of Myrtle Beach, was shot on Highway 707, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the car wash where the shooting happened.

Smalls died after 2 p.m. Friday at a local hospital, Willard added.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.