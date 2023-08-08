Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding IRS with guest refunds at a Conway RV park

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the IRS by claiming customer refunds at a Conway RV park where he worked, according to a release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Troy Benjamin Bittner, 54, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, the release said.

Bittner was employed as a general manager at the Carolina Pines RV Resort when he fraudulently generated $828,516 in customer refunds that were not authorized or requested by guests, the release said. Bittner got the refunds from November 2020 to December 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was uncommon for guests to cancel reservations, according to the release.

Bittner then wired the refunds to his personal financial accounts. In Feb. 27, 2022, he electronically filed with the IRS in which he understated his total income for 2021, resulting in a tax loss of $270,686, the release said.

Bittner faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.