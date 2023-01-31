Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug charges. Arrests happened on Ocean Boulevard.

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday ahead of his trial for drug charges linked to an investigation at an Ocean Boulevard motel in 2020, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Termario McGee, 34, pleaded guilty without any recommendations or negotiation to second-offense trafficking methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of methamphetamines, said Kaitlin L. Cook, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, in a press release.

McGee was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The trafficking charge carries a penalty of a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 30 years and a $50,000 fine.

Trafficking meth is a violent and serious offense, so McGee must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release, the press release said.

A jury was selected and opening statements were set to begin Tuesday morning before McGee entered a guilty plea.

McGee was part of a drug investigation at the Ocean Crest Inn & Suites by the Horry County Police Department in April 2020.

Four people, including McGee, were arrested on various drug charges. Police seized one gram of heroin, 31 grams of meth and roxicodone and xanax pills during the investigation.