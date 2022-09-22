Myrtle Beach man robbed after woman he invited in his home let in armed stranger, records show

A man faces a slew of charges after police say he assisted a woman in robbing a man after she let him into the victim’s house.

Ernest Davis, 23, has been charged with assault, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and larceny, according to an arrest report.

Davis was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Aug. 30 and is still incarcerated as of Wednesday, according to online booking records.

Davis is accused of taking part in stealing the man’s keys and $300 in cash, according to arrest warrants.

But his car was not stolen, police spokesman Tom Vest said Wednesday.

An officer responded to a call about a burglary after 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Myrtle Beach. There, the victim told the officer that he had met a woman, who has not been identified, on 3rd Avenue South and brought her back to his house when she began texting someone, according to the report.

At some point, she woman let Davis into the apartment. The victim said there was no knock at the door before he entered the home, the incident report states.

That’s when the victim began struggling with the new arrival, who had a gun. The victim was then hit with the pistol in the head before leaving his apartment and going into his building’s hallway.

After that, both suspects fled the apartment, according to the report. When he returned, the victim realized $300 in cash was gone, along with his keys.

Davis is one of two suspects. The other person has not been arrested.