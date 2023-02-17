Myrtle Beach man sentenced for 2019 Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts in 2019, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

An Horry County jury convicted Corey Tyler Busch, 43, of armed robbery Thursday, according to a press release.

The sentence penalty for armed robbery is 10 to 30 years. Circuit Court Judge Michael Holt sentenced Busch to the 16-year term.

Busch was convicted of robbing the Dunkin’ Donuts on U.S. 17 Bypass near South Carolina 544 on Sept. 18, 2019.

Horry County Police Officer Sean Wydra, who investigated the robbery, used evidence from a tracking dog and a witness, as well as DNA from clothing found, to link Busch to the robbery, the release said.

Other evidence linking back to the robbery was found in Busch’s apartment, which was about a mile from the business.

An arrest warrant with additional details of the incident was not immediately available.