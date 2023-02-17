Myrtle Beach man sentenced in 2021 fatal shooting. Drugs were involved in incident.

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after entering an Alford plea to a fatal 2021 shooting, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Michael Antonio Harris, 33, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to a press release.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.

Harris must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for release from prison. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson.

Harris was originally charged with murder in the August 2021 shooting death of 60-year-old Paul Connors in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North.

The shooting occurred following the sale of illegal narcotics and a dispute over the transaction. The victim also had a gun during the incident.