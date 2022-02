A Myrtle Beach man will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge, officials said.

Horry County Judge Steven John sentenced Mark Walden, 52, to 13 years in prison Monday, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Walden pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of methamphetamine, more commonly known as meth, the release states.