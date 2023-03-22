Myrtle Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing 2 home improvement stores

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for robbing a home improvement store twice last year.

David Plump, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, according to a statement from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

The charges carry a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison, according to the statement. Plump was sentenced to 10 years on each charge of armed robbery to be served concurrently.

The robberies were caught on surveillance cameras inside the store. They occurred on Aug. 4 at the Home Depot in North Myrtle Beach and Aug. 12 at the Home Depot in Myrtle Beach.

Plump threatened the cashier both times during the robberies, the statement said. Plump apparently displayed a gun during the robberies.