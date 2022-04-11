Myrtle Beach man smuggled firearms to Philadelphia along Iron Pipeline, indictment says

A Myrtle Beach man was charged with dealing firearms without a license to two also-unlicensed Pennsylvania men during 2020, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Muhammad Ware, of Myrtle Beach, purchased dozens of firearms from licensed firearm dealers in Horry County with the intent to transfer them to Philadelphia for resale to defendants Haneef Vaughn, Jabreel Vaughn and others, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Ware purchased firearms from multiple Myrtle Beach licensed sellers, including Elite Firearms, LLC, Bass Pro Shops and Dick’s Pawn Shop West, according to the indictment.

Ware is considered a straw purchaser, which is someone who falsely states on a Firearm Transaction Record that they are purchasing the firearms for their personal use only, with no intent to give to another person. Ware illegally dealt his purchased firearms to Haneef and Jabreel Vaughn, along with other unnamed buyers, in Philadelphia.

Ware transported the firearms through the Iron Pipeline, a route in the U.S. commonly used to smuggle weapons along numerous east coast states including Florida, South Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to a New York Crime Gun Analysis.

If convicted, Ware will face up to 10 years in prison, according to WBTW.