A Myrtle Beach man stabbed victim ‘multiple times,’ then called 911, police reports say

A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times and then calling 911.

He also stabbed a woman.

Odane Aitcheson is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

During pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Horry County Police officers responded to Clay Pond Village Lane where they found one victim with an injury to their abdomen, according to an incident report.

Aitcheson was found across the street and immediately detained.

Officers then found a second victim with stab wounds who was bleeding in several places.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

An arrest warrant states that Aitcheson stated on a 911 call that he stabbed a male victim multiple times and stabbed a female victim.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.