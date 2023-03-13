A Myrtle Beach man who was a suspect in two January bank robberies has been accused again

A 75-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with the intent to steal, according to a news release.

Booking records show that John Stacks, of Myrtle Beach, is still incarcerated Monday. His arrest comes after reports of a bank robbery in Aynor.

Aynor Police Chief Allen Elvis told WMBF that Anderson Brothers Bank on South Main Street was robbed Friday.

Stacks was suspected of using someone’s else’s identification to withdraw funds from Truist banks in Pawleys Island and Charleston, according to the Monday news release from the Georgetown County’s Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday. No bail for Stacks has been set.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the arresting agency.