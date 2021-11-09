Myrtle Beach motel temporarily closed for drugs and prostitution could get demolished

A Myrtle Beach motel that has been temporarily closed after a court found an “alarming” volume of calls for service there related to drugs and overdoses is likely to be demolished.

City council voted Tuesday to demolish the Coral Sands Motel due to repair costs being much higher than the assessed value of the property from Horry County land records, WBTW-TV reported. Buildings 301, 302 and 303 would be torn down.

But the owner could appeal the demolition. It is not clear if this will happen.

The motions were introduced to council due to code violations and damage to the property.

The Horry County court’s decision in October called for the Ocean Boulevard motel to close for one year. Local aw enforcement sued in June to close the Coral Sands motel for at least a year or until it cleans up its act.

An investigation, started in 2018 by Myrtle Beach police, found that for several years guests and employees of the Ocean Boulevard motel used and sold illegal drugs and engaged in prostitution inside, the lawsuit says.

Council members John Krajc and Jackie Hatley voted against the motions to give the motel owner a chance to get an engineering report within 60 days without allowing construction on the property due to the court decision.

Before the structure can be demolished, all permits must be accepted.