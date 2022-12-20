Myrtle Beach mother killed in Cedar Street shooting on Monday, police say

A woman in Myrtle Beach died from gunshot wounds Monday night after a shooting occurred, according to Myrtle Beach police.

At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Cedar Street. Two victims were located with gunshot wounds.

The female victim and male subject had a previous relationship, investigators said. The case is domestic-related.

The shooting occurred when the female victim arrived at Cedar Street to pick up a child from a babysitter, according to a release. The male was already at the location and shot the female victim when she approached. The male subject then shot himself and is receiving treatment.

The child is safe and was not harmed during this incident.

The identity of the woman has not been released. No additional information is available at this time.