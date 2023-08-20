Myrtle Beach named America’s fastest growing city for 2023. This isn’t the first time

U.S. News and World Report named Myrtle Beach, S.C. the fastest growing place in America for the third year in a row.

The magazine based its 2023-2024 ranking on the percentage increase of people living in the area. The list of 25 towns and cities included Spartanburg and Greenville, along with locations in Florida, Texas and 11 other states.

U.S. News highlighted the many hospitality and tourism jobs in Myrtle Beach, along with the relatively low cost of living.

“Residents also profit from the area’s pro-business atmosphere, propagated by low income taxes and numerous incentives for growing companies,” the magazine said. “These perks make Myrtle Beach a great place to start a small business.”

Cyclists ride past the central shopping district in The Market Common community of Myrtle Beach. November 14, 2022.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Horry County, which includes Myrtle Beach, had 383,101 residents in July 2022, a 9% increase from 2020 and 42% growth from 2010. The county saw a 48% rise in permits issued for single-family homes between the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.

Myrtle Beach ranked the highest of South Carolina’s cities in U.S. News’ lists of best places to live in America and in the South.

Here are the 25 fastest growing cities in the country for 2023-2024, from U.S. News and World Report.

Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sarasota, Fla. Fort Myers, Fla. Lakeland, Fla. Port St. Lucie, Fla. Boise, Idaho Ocala, Fla. Daytona Beach, Fla. Naples, Fla. Salisbury, Md. Melbourne, Fla. Spartanburg, S.C. Austin, Texas Huntsville, Ala. Fayetteville, Ark. Knoxville, Tenn. Jacksonville, Fla. Phoenix, Ariz. Tampa, Fla. Killeen, Texas Raleigh and Durham, N.C. Reno, Nev. Greenville, S.C. Portland, Maine Spokane, Wash.