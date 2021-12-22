Myrtle Beach police make 18 arrests, seize nearly $1,700 in stolen goods in bust

Myrtle Beach police conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during the holiday season, according to the agency.

Police charged 18 people with crimes ranging from shoplifting to possession of fentanyl and seized nearly $15,000 in counterfeit merchandise, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Tom Vest. The police agency recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen goods, Vest said.

Vest said the police department conducted the operation to target organized retail theft.

”Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in the emailed statement.

People with prior shoplifting convictions may be given an enhanced shoplifting charge with more severe penalties, according to the statement.

The following is a list of people arrested in the police operation along with the crimes they are charged with. The list was providing by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.