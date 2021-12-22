Myrtle Beach police make 18 arrests, seize nearly $1,700 in stolen goods in bust

Jenna Farhat
·2 min read

Myrtle Beach police conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during the holiday season, according to the agency.

Police charged 18 people with crimes ranging from shoplifting to possession of fentanyl and seized nearly $15,000 in counterfeit merchandise, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Tom Vest. The police agency recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen goods, Vest said.

Vest said the police department conducted the operation to target organized retail theft.

”Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in the emailed statement.

People with prior shoplifting convictions may be given an enhanced shoplifting charge with more severe penalties, according to the statement.

The following is a list of people arrested in the police operation along with the crimes they are charged with. The list was providing by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting enhanced, simple possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools

  • Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting

  • Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining goods under false pretense enhanced, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

  • Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

  • Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting

  • Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting enhanced

  • Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of fentanyl, obtaining goods under false pretenses

  • Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach – Trespassing enhanced

  • Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting enhanced, resisting arrest

  • Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting

  • Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting enhanced

  • Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting, resisting arrest

  • Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of methamphetamine

  • Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting

  • Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach - Shoplifting enhanced (two counts)

  • John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

  • Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting

  • Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a business license

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories