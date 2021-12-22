Myrtle Beach police make 18 arrests, seize nearly $1,700 in stolen goods in bust
Myrtle Beach police conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during the holiday season, according to the agency.
Police charged 18 people with crimes ranging from shoplifting to possession of fentanyl and seized nearly $15,000 in counterfeit merchandise, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Tom Vest. The police agency recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen goods, Vest said.
Vest said the police department conducted the operation to target organized retail theft.
”Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in the emailed statement.
People with prior shoplifting convictions may be given an enhanced shoplifting charge with more severe penalties, according to the statement.
The following is a list of people arrested in the police operation along with the crimes they are charged with. The list was providing by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting enhanced, simple possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools
Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting
Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining goods under false pretense enhanced, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting
Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting enhanced
Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of fentanyl, obtaining goods under false pretenses
Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach – Trespassing enhanced
Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting enhanced, resisting arrest
Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting
Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting enhanced
Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting, resisting arrest
Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of methamphetamine
Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting
Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach - Shoplifting enhanced (two counts)
John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting
Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a business license