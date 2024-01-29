Myrtle Beach police to announce results of major narcotics operation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police and officials from more than a dozen other local, state and federal agencies today will give details on a narcotics operation.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said authorities will release more information at 10 a.m. at the city’s police annex, located at 3340 Mustang St.
Agencies involved in the operation include:
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Horry County Sheriff’s Office
Horry County Police Department
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Georgetown City Police Department
Marion County Police Department
Conway Police Department
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
Coastal Carolina University Police Department
15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office
15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit
Horry County Fire and Rescue
Charleston Fire Department
Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office
Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms
FBI
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.