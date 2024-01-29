Myrtle Beach police to announce results of major narcotics operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police and officials from more than a dozen other local, state and federal agencies today will give details on a narcotics operation.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said authorities will release more information at 10 a.m. at the city’s police annex, located at 3340 Mustang St.

Agencies involved in the operation include:

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Horry County Police Department

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Georgetown City Police Department

Marion County Police Department

Conway Police Department

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Coastal Carolina University Police Department

15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit

Horry County Fire and Rescue

Charleston Fire Department

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

FBI

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.