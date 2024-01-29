Myrtle Beach police to announce results of major narcotics operation

Adam Benson
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police and officials from more than a dozen other local, state and federal agencies today will give details on a narcotics operation.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said authorities will release more information at 10 a.m. at the city’s police annex, located at 3340 Mustang St.

Agencies involved in the operation include:

  • Myrtle Beach Police Department

  • Horry County Sheriff’s Office

  • Horry County Police Department

  • Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

  • Georgetown City Police Department

  • Marion County Police Department

  • Conway Police Department

  • South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

  • Coastal Carolina University Police Department

  • 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

  • 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit

  • Horry County Fire and Rescue

  • Charleston Fire Department

  • Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office

  • Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

  • U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

  • U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

  • FBI

