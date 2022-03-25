Myrtle Beach police arrest third man in connection with city’s first homicide of 2022

Myrtle Beach police have arrested a third person in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Jocory Hytower, 23, has been charged in connectio with the killing of Bilal Harris, 42.





Hytower was arrested in Bibb County, Ga., with the help of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Hytower is the last suspect Myrtle Beach police were searching for in connection to the killing of Harris, police said.

Harris was shot and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Jan 5., according to the police department.

He died in the hospital three days later, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard of the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Myrtle Beach police officers said they heard gunshots on the 900 block of Grey Street while patrolling the area Jan.5, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The department has also charged Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, with murder and first-degree burglary following the fatal shooting. Brave’s warrants indicate that he drove himself and the other two suspects to a house in the 900 block of Grey Street.

Brave then entered the house without consent and took a gun belonging to Harris, the arrest warrants state.

A fight between Harris and Brave ensued. The two then left the house, where the other suspects “laid in wait.”

Harris was shot multiple times before Brave and the other suspects fled the scene. The warrants state Brave worked “in concert” with the other suspects “with the intent and malice aforethought.”

Brave was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 10, where he remains incarcerated without bond.

Ryan Harrell, 24, the second suspect, was booked into the detention center on Jan. 23. He is being held without bond.

The jail website shows that Harrell was charged with murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, sale or delivery of a pistol by persons unlawful, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop for police, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.