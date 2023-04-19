Myrtle Beach police cruiser stolen after officer investigates crash into city business

A Myrtle Beach police cruiser was stolen over the weekend while the officer was investigating a vehicle that crashed into a downtown business, according to an incident report.

On Saturday, a little after 1 a.m., officers were called to Ed’s Hobby Shop on Main Street where a car hit the side of the business and caused damage.

Jacob Barr, the driver, had ran off the roadway while heading beach-bound. He was charged with driving under the influence and driving too fast, the report says.

When a Myrtle Beach police officer went back to the scene the following day, the officer’s cruiser was stolen while the officer was inside the business, another incident report says.

The cruiser was later located off Highway 501, near Canal Street. Video footage at the scene showed a man drive off in the vehicle.

Lee Livingston, 48, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, driving under suspension, pedestrian on highways and second-degree arson.

He remains incarcerated at the J Reuben Long Detention Center.