Myrtle Beach police identify man they say shot at officers during a seven-hour standoff

Myrtle Beach police have identified a man who barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach home Tuesday and fired gunshots at police officers during a seven-hour standoff.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle for a domestic situation. No injuries have been reported.

Police identified the man as 45-year old William Berry Hodges. Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Vest confirmed that Tuesday’s stand-off was related to a local domestic incident.

Hodges surrendered Tuesday afternoon after the home caught fire and was taken to the hospital for injuries before being booked at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center that evening.

No charges have been made yet, according to Vest.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire that started inside the home during the incident. Vest said officers threw tear gas in and heard popping noises before the home caught on fire.

Multiple other agencies responded to assist with the standoff, including the Horry County Police Department, S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were seen Wednesday at the scene of the Myrtle Beach. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This latest incident isn’t the first reported conflict involving Hodges and law enforcement.

Hodges had a three-hour standoff in 2014 with police in Roanoke, Virginia, and he was later sentenced to 10 years in prison in after pleading guilty to two charges of abduction, child neglect, strangulation and firearm possession, according to The Roanoke Times. Hodges was also sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder for shooting at a Roanoke County deputy during a robbery in 1999, according to online court records.